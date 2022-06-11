Keith comes full-circle, re-commits to GT over Tennessee, MSU, others
No Marco Coleman, no problem for Georgia Tech in the recruitment of Douglas County (Ga.) defensive end Zachariah Keith.
While on his official visit to the school, the one time commit made his decision public on Saturday afternoon.
Keith chose GT over other offers from Tennessee, Michigan State, UCF, and several others.
He becomes the fourth commitment for Geoff Collins and the rest of the staff, and the third from the state of Georgia.
Stay tuned to JacketsOnline for the latest on the Jackets’ newest addition.