“I just feel like I should be at least in the top 30 in any ranking,” Magwood said. “All of the guys that are supposed to be above me that I’ve played against I’ve outplayed them. It’s a little frustrating, but I know I just have to keep working.”

Even after his jump to No. 60 overall in the Rivals150, the 6-foot-3 point guard has his sights set on more as the summer draws to a close.

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Kaden Magwood doesn’t mind admitting that his goal for this month is centered around his ascension in the national rankings.

Magwood’s point is well taken, after pumping in 16.6 points a game at Oak Hill Academy last high school season then nearly doubling that production with Team Loaded in the adidas 3SSB this summer and remaining consistent at the NBPA Top 100 Camp last month, averaging 18.3 points and 3.7 assists a game.

“I knew that the coaches here with Team Loaded really trusted me and I have a lot of confidence, so nothing I’m doing surprises me,” Magwood said. “I really feel like I’m the best player in the country. That’s my mentality all the time.”

Magwood’s strongest evidence to backup his claim is his team’s record this summer. Team Loaded finished the regular season 19-0 sitting atop the adidas 3SSB.

“It’s like what else do people want to see,” Magwood said. “My No. 1 goal is always to win the game because I’m a competitor, so I’m winning and I’m putting up the numbers. I’m just focusing on taking everything up a notch at this point.”

So far so good. Magwood was arguably the most dynamic scoring guard at the adidas 3SSB Championship, averaging 27 points a game for Team Loaded.

When asked who he’s in contact with most frequently, Magwood named Kansas, Kentucky, Washington, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss, among others.

Magwood has officials to Ole Miss and Wake Forest coming in August and September.

After his 18-point outing in the semifinal loss to the Utah Prospects, Magwood picked up an offer from Kansas.

Now he wants more.

“I want the offer from Kentucky, too,” said Magwood, who dominated as Kentucky coach Mark Pope looked on all weekend. “Right now, I don’t have it, but I want all of the offers. My thing is, I’m gonna control what I can control. I want to improve on some things and show what I’ve been working on.”

Specifically, his defensive motor and his willingness to share the ball.

Magwood’s reputation as a lethal and efficient scorer is firmly cemented; his ability to move without the ball and find lanes then create off the dribble and drain contested shots has been his claim to fame, even more so this summer.

“I see other guards moving up, but my numbers are a lot higher and things like that,” Magwood said. “I don’t concentrate on this stuff, but I notice everything. I have a lot of goals; I want to be a McDonald’s All American and all that stuff so that’s why this stuff matters. I’m just using it all as motivation.”