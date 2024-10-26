Advertisement
Published Oct 26, 2024
JOL TV: Sylvain Yondjouen talks GT's defensive effort vs VT
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Georgia Tech defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen had one of his best games in the loss to Virginia Tech. He talks about the GT defense.


