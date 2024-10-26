JOL TV: Sylvain Yondjouen talks GT's defensive effort vs VT

Georgia Tech defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen had one of his best games in the loss to Virginia Tech. He talks about the GT defense.
Georgia Tech defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen had one of his best games in the loss to Virginia Tech. He talks about the GT defense.
Info and quotes from the Jackets' Wednesday practice and Robinson, Height and Stockton meeting with the media
A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects
ATLANTA- The elephant in the room during Brent Key's Tuesday media avail was the status of star quarterback Haynes King
Notre Dame played very well but Georgia Tech's mistakes on key plays made it easier on the Irish.
Brice playing a big role in Cartersville's unbeaten season so far, bid for a region title and deep state playoff run
Info and quotes from the Jackets' Wednesday practice and Robinson, Height and Stockton meeting with the media
A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects
ATLANTA- The elephant in the room during Brent Key's Tuesday media avail was the status of star quarterback Haynes King