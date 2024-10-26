JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the loss at VT

Advertisement

in other news

Notes and quotes from practice and player media 10/23

Notes and quotes from practice and player media 10/23

Info and quotes from the Jackets' Wednesday practice and Robinson, Height and Stockton meeting with the media

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
Star Comparison: How Va. Tech and GT starters stacked up as recruits

Star Comparison: How Va. Tech and GT starters stacked up as recruits

A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects

 • Alex Farrer
Georgia Tech Brent Key updates his QB situation and other notes 10/22

Georgia Tech Brent Key updates his QB situation and other notes 10/22

ATLANTA- The elephant in the room during Brent Key's Tuesday media avail was the status of star quarterback Haynes King

 • Kelly Quinlan
Couch Coach: Tech's mistakes prove costly in ND loss

Couch Coach: Tech's mistakes prove costly in ND loss

Notre Dame played very well but Georgia Tech's mistakes on key plays made it easier on the Irish.

Premium contentForums content
 • Sedric Griffin
Brice looking to finish high school strong before future at Tech

Brice looking to finish high school strong before future at Tech

Brice playing a big role in Cartersville's unbeaten season so far, bid for a region title and deep state playoff run

 • Alex Farrer

in other news

Notes and quotes from practice and player media 10/23

Notes and quotes from practice and player media 10/23

Info and quotes from the Jackets' Wednesday practice and Robinson, Height and Stockton meeting with the media

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
Star Comparison: How Va. Tech and GT starters stacked up as recruits

Star Comparison: How Va. Tech and GT starters stacked up as recruits

A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects

 • Alex Farrer
Georgia Tech Brent Key updates his QB situation and other notes 10/22

Georgia Tech Brent Key updates his QB situation and other notes 10/22

ATLANTA- The elephant in the room during Brent Key's Tuesday media avail was the status of star quarterback Haynes King

 • Kelly Quinlan
Published Oct 26, 2024
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the loss at VT
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement