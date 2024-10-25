Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

in other news
WAR ROOM: The latest predicted classes for GT FB and hoops
We put our cards on the table and predict how Georgia Tech football and men's basketball will close out the 2025 classes
WAR ROOM: The latest predicted classes for GT FB and hoops
We put our cards on the table and predict how Georgia Tech football and men's basketball will close out the 2025 classes
JOL Mailbag 10/21 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech fans are upset with a rough performance against a top-15 Notre Dame team in MBS over the weekend with
Following the Future: Cullins, Roche lead latest performances by commits
A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next
Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12
in other news
WAR ROOM: The latest predicted classes for GT FB and hoops
We put our cards on the table and predict how Georgia Tech football and men's basketball will close out the 2025 classes
WAR ROOM: The latest predicted classes for GT FB and hoops
We put our cards on the table and predict how Georgia Tech football and men's basketball will close out the 2025 classes
JOL Mailbag 10/21 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech fans are upset with a rough performance against a top-15 Notre Dame team in MBS over the weekend with
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB