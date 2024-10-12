JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC

in other news
Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9
Notes from Wednesday's practice session and media availability with Alexander, Goede and Seymore
Star Comparison: How UNC and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits
A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects
Couch Coach: Tech improves on past errors in win over Duke
Find out what worked and where the Jackets have more to improve after the win over Duke.
Brent Key Media Notes and Quotes 10/8
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets continue preparations for
Tech signee Kirouac looking to further develop skillset, physicality at OTE
Jackets' 6-foot-10 signee wants to add weight and continue to get better before starting college career with Jackets
in other news
Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9
Notes from Wednesday's practice session and media availability with Alexander, Goede and Seymore
Star Comparison: How UNC and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits
A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects
Couch Coach: Tech improves on past errors in win over Duke
Find out what worked and where the Jackets have more to improve after the win over Duke.
Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford and nickel Syeed Gibbs share their thoughts on the Jackets last second win at North Carolina.
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB