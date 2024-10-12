Advertisement

Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9

Notes and Quotes from practice and player media 10/9

Notes from Wednesday's practice session and media availability with Alexander, Goede and Seymore

 Alex Farrer
Star Comparison: How UNC and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits

Star Comparison: How UNC and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits

A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects

 Alex Farrer
Couch Coach: Tech improves on past errors in win over Duke

Couch Coach: Tech improves on past errors in win over Duke

Find out what worked and where the Jackets have more to improve after the win over Duke.

 Sedric Griffin
 • Alex Farrer
 • Alex Farrer
 • Sedric Griffin
Published Oct 12, 2024
JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford and nickel Syeed Gibbs share their thoughts on the Jackets last second win at North Carolina.

