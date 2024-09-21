Advertisement

Georgia Tech Football Redshirt Report after four games

Georgia Tech Football Redshirt Report after four games

I included Trelain Maddox in this group because I expect he will continue playing now that he has been fully cleared

 • Kelly Quinlan
Practice notes and quotes from 9/18

Practice notes and quotes from 9/18

Notes from practice and media availability with Joe Fusile, Josh Robinson and Eric Singleton

 • Alex Farrer
Star Comparison: How Louisville and Tech starters stacked up as recruits

Star Comparison: How Louisville and Tech starters stacked up as recruits

A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects

 • Alex Farrer
Couch Coach VMI edition

Couch Coach VMI edition

Georgia Tech played a very clean game in a blowout win over VMI. Here is a look at the good and a few things to clean up

 • Sedric Griffin
Now in '26 class, Gillespie likes what he sees during Georgia Tech visit

Now in '26 class, Gillespie likes what he sees during Georgia Tech visit

Shooting guard prospect took the short trip from OTE to Georgia Tech on Saturday for an up-close look at the Jackets

 • Alex Farrer

Published Sep 21, 2024
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the loss at #19 Louisville
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about his team’s disappointing 31-19 loss at #19 Louisville where Tech gave up a defensive and special teams touchdown.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
