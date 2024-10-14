JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

in other news
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the win over North Carolina 41-34.
Behind Enemy Lines: North Carolina
After some rough years, Georgia Tech football can't boast of many winning streaks in ACC play, but they own one against
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's ACC matchup between the Jackets and Tar Heels
Tech's Alexander awarded full scholarship following hard work
After starting his college career as a preferred walk-on, running back Alexander was put on full scholarship this week
Notes and Quotes from Key media 10/10
What the Georgia Tech head coach had to say in his final media availability before the Jackets take on UNC on Saturday
Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the status of quarterback Haynes King unknown. We dive into that topic and more in the JOL Mailbag sponsored by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.
