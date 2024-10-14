Advertisement

JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the win over North Carolina 41-34. 

 Kelly Quinlan
Behind Enemy Lines: North Carolina

Behind Enemy Lines: North Carolina

After some rough years, Georgia Tech football can't boast of many winning streaks in ACC play, but they own one against

 Kelly Quinlan
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Game Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's ACC matchup between the Jackets and Tar Heels

 Alex Farrer
Tech's Alexander awarded full scholarship following hard work

Tech's Alexander awarded full scholarship following hard work

After starting his college career as a preferred walk-on, running back Alexander was put on full scholarship this week

 Alex Farrer
Notes and Quotes from Key media 10/10

Notes and Quotes from Key media 10/10

What the Georgia Tech head coach had to say in his final media availability before the Jackets take on UNC on Saturday

 Alex Farrer

Published Oct 14, 2024
JOL Mailbag 10/14 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Kelly Quinlan
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech football heads into a key week as they play a top-ranked Notre Dame team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the status of quarterback Haynes King unknown. We dive into that topic and more in the JOL Mailbag sponsored by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE MAILBAG

(Photo by Kelly Quinlan)
