With big games coming up with Ole Miss, at UCF, and at Pitt, the Jackets will need production for Jenkins as one of the key targets for quarterback Jeff Sims this fall.

Visitors to Georgia Tech practices in August could not help but notice transfer receiver, E.J. Jenkins . Jenkins towers over his teammates at six-foot-seven and 240-pounds often towering over corners by half a foot. The former South Carolina tight end transitioned to receiver after coming over to the Flats for his final season. Through two games, he has been the second most productive receiver on the team with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. He has also had a couple of drops early in the season.

Being around his new teammates has been a breath of fresh air for Jenkins and he said he fit in immediately with the Tech program.

"We have a great team and great people here and it felt great to get back on the field. I'm enjoying the game and running around and having some fun," Jenkins said.

Jenkins has the added benefit of working for a receivers coach Del Alexander who knows how to develop taller and more physical receivers to play in offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense.

"Learning from Coach Alexander and coach Long and really getting the concepts down has been big. A lot of it is similar to what we ran at South Carolina so it is just getting to know the wordplay and getting used to playing fast," Jenkins said. "Coach Del he is real cool because he is real old school, he is an old school guy. He likes to sit there and talk to you but he will yell at you if he needs to and he has a great personality that I love. He is a great guy and a great coach."

From watching some cutups of previous seasons to prepare for games this fall, Jenkins said he has seen a lot of offensive progress, particularly in the receiver room and with the offense.

"I see a lot of progress especially watching the film from last year. I've seen a lot of people on this roster grow and I really admire that. It makes me want to be better every day. The energy is contagious and hopefully, I can pass that along to everybody else too," Jenkins said.

Progress from to week to week for Jenkins could be huge for the Yellow Jackets offense this fall.