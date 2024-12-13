Jackets receive portal commitment from DB Daiquan White

Georgia Tech has its first portal commitment of this year's cycle, and it is former Creekside High and Eastern Michigan defensive back standout Daiquan White.





White announced via his Instagram on Friday night that he had committed to Georgia Tech following a visit on Thursday to see the Yellow Jackets up close.





The 5-foot-10, 172-pound defensive back announced he was entering the portal on Dec. 9 following two seasons at Eastern Michigan in which he played in 25 total games and accumulated 49 total tackles (28 solo), 18 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. White played in 12 games this past season and had 30 total tackles (17 solo) and six passes defensed.





White was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) cornerback prospect out of Creekside High in the 2023 class according to Rivals and had 29 total offers, including one from Georgia Tech. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining on The Flats.