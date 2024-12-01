Jackets receive another big flip from coveted OL Joseph

Georgia Tech's hot recruiting streak continued on Sunday as Rivals four-star (5.8) offensive lineman Peyton Joseph flipped his commitment from Florida State to the Jackets.

Joseph, who is ranked as 42nd-best player in the state of Georgia and the No. 15 offensive guard overall in the 2025 class, committed to Florida State last July, but Georgia Tech continued its pursuit of the Houston County product and ramped that up even further in the past few weeks with offensive line coach Geep Wade working hard to secure the flip.

Joseph is the 25th member of Tech's 2025 class and seventh offensive lineman in the class. The Jackets remain at No. 19 in the Rivals team rankings with the commitment. They are currently the second-ranked class in the ACC, sitting only behind Miami who is currently seventh overall.