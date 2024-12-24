Jackets pick up portal commitment from productive RB Hosley

Georgia Tech's offense unwrapped a great present early on Christmas Eve as transfer running back Malachi Hosley committed to the Yellow Jackets and head coach Brent Key Tuesday morning via his social media.





Hosley visited Georgia Tech last Friday and saw exactly how he fit into the program and the offensive system. After the visit, Hosley said he was blown away with what he saw from the Jackets' coaching staff about how they planned to use him in the offense.





"It was great. Loved it," said Hosley about the visit. "I really liked all of it. What stood out was how the coaches showed me a successful plan for me to thrive and help them win."





After his commitment on Tuesday morning, Hosley had this to add about joining the Jackets.





"Can’t wait to work with coach Norv (Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie) and torch the ACC and compete for a natty," said Hosley.





Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 131 carries (6.2 yards per carry average) with nine touchdowns in 10 games this past season at Penn. That followed a freshman campaign in 2023 in which he totaled 723 yards on 121 carries with seven touchdowns. Added into his production in those two seasons was 34 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown.





Hosley's honors and awards include being a unanimous First-Team All-Ivy selection for the 2024 season which followed up being the Ivy League Rookie of the Year and a First-Team All-Ivy selection in 2023.





Hosley played his high school football at Northside High in Columbus, Georgia and was ranked as a 2-star (5.4) prospect by Rivals in the 2023 class before signing with Penn. Rivals ranked him as a 3-star (5.5) transfer following his entrance into the portal earlier in December.





Holsey also took visits to Virginia Tech, Virginia and Cincinnati since entering the portal and also had received offers from UNC, Houston, James Madison, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, South Florida and Syracuse. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.