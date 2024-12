Georgia Tech needed some help at wide receiver in the portal and the Jackets landed one of the top ones in the country just a day after his official visit to the Flats. Former FIU standout Eric Rivers committed to Georgia Tech.

Rivers was one of the top receivers in the country in 2024, with 62 catches for 1,172 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. His 1,172 yards were fifth in the nation in yards receiving. Rivals.com lists Rivers as a top 50 portal target and a four-star prospect.