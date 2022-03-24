Jackets land Memphis transfer DT Morris Joseph Jr.

Georgia Tech needed another veteran interior lineman for the upcoming season and they filled that void with the addition of former Memphis Tiger Morris Joseph Jr. Tech will be the fourth program for Joseph who began his career at UTSA in 2017 before transferring to JUCO Iowa Western and then Memphis where he was a three-year contributor and starter much of the time playing over 1,500 snaps in three seasons.

As a junior, Joseph had 17 quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks. PFF credits him with three actual sacks last season and eight in 2020. Each of his four seasons playing college ball he has registered a high PFF score including last year 71.4 and 80.8 in 2020.

Joseph has one season of eligibility remaining after graduating from Memphis thanks to the covid 2020 waiver.