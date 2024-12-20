LB Spaulding's commit adds to Jackets' active day in portal

Georgia Tech's run of transfer portal commitments continued going strong Friday night as linebacker Cayman Spaulding announced through social media he was headed to play on The Flats following two seasons at Tennessee Tech.





Spaulding will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on the scene with Jackets and is coming off a very productive sophomore campaign with the Golden Eagles before recently entering the transfer portal.





The 6-foot, 190-pound Spaulding was named a First-Team Big South/Ohio Valley All-Conference selection following the 2024 campaign in which he played in all 12 games and finished with 66 total tackles (30 solo), including 11.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass breakups. He also saw action in nine games as a freshman in 2023 and recorded nine total tackles and one fumble recovery.





Spaulding was unranked by Rivals out of Miller Grove High in Lithonia in the 2023 class before choosing Tennessee Tech for his college destination as it was his only reported offer.





Spaulding was the Jackets' fourth portal commitment of the day Friday along with the commitment of junior college offensive lineman JaKoby Jones. Also pledging to Georgia Tech Friday were tight ends J.T. Byrne (Cal) and Harry Lodge (Wake Forest) as well as wide receiver Dean Patterson (FIU). He is the 10th portal commitment overall and fourth on the defensive side, joining defensive backs Daiquan White (Eastern Michigan) and Kelvin Hill Jr. (UAB) as well as defensive lineman/edge rusher Ronald Triplette (UTSA).