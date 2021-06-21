Jackets land Grayson OL Scroggs after OV

Georgia Tech continued the Grayson HS pipeline with the latest commit for the 2022 class, offensive guard Griffin Scroggs . Scroggs took his official visit to the Flats over the weekend and came away ready to make a decision to commit after spending the weekend with offensive line coach Brent Key and the Jackets' staff.

The lure to play for an offensive line coach with Key's resume was hard to pass up for Scroggs.

"Coach Key is an amazing guy. He is just a standup guy. All I hear from everybody is there isn't anything they wouldn't do for him and I love the fact all the people there think that highly of him," Scroggs said.

For Scroggs, the trip to Atlanta was about a chance to further bond with the Tech staff, and that helped seal the deal for him.

"It was really nice to get to meet all the players and kind of get to talk more personally with the coaches because that year off you really didn't get to see them in person or get a feel for their personalities. We had fun and it was a lot, they really packed our schedule to kind of treat us but I made sure I made some time for the coaches too," he said.

One thing that really stuck out to Scroggs on the visit was seeing guys who were in his shoes recently and hanging out with them after watching them on TV last year.

"My favorite part of my official visit was the guys, all the football players, and getting to see that level of talent that you watch on TV," he said.

Scroggs also spent time with his future head coach Geoff Collins on the visit.

"Coach Collins is an amazing guy and he is very supportive of my decision and he has always looked out for me so I'm glad to have a friend like him," he said.

One thing Scroggs will not have to deal with when he comes to Tech is learning everyone on the team's name. He has plenty of buddies already on the Tech roster.

"Jamal Haynes, Noah Collins, Jalen Huff, Taylor McCawley, Dylan Leonard, and Chewy (Joseph Macrina) are all friends now that I have at Tech," he said.



