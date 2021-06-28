Jackets have the interest of Canadian DT Hastings
It has been a wild summer for defensive tackle Isaiah Hastings who hails from Canada and is playing high school football in Florida at Clearwater Academy International. Hastings has been a darling ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news