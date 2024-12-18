Jackets get help in the trenches with portal commitment of OL Rosinski

Georgia Tech added another transfer portal piece on Wednesday, this one coming in the trenches, as offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski committed to the Jackets after entering the portal last week following one season at North Carolina.





Rosinski redshirted during his only season with the Tar Heels and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives at Georgia Tech. He is Georgia Tech's fourth transfer portal commitment of this cycle following Daiquan White (DB), Kelvin Hill Jr. (DB) and Debron Gatling (WR).





Rosinski visited Georgia Tech on Tuesday and had great things to say about the time spent there, all the different aspects of what he saw and how it ultimately led to his decision to commit to the Jackets.





"Overall everything was very positive. Coach Key, Coach Faulkner and Coach Wade are great guys, and it was good to sit down and talk ball with them," said Rosinski while speaking with JOL on Wednesday. "I really like the blocking schemes that GT runs, and I am a great fit for it. It was cool to see all the progress on the new facility and what they are building is impressive."





The 6-foot-6, 278-pound Rosinski is the first offensive line addition via the portal following the news in recent weeks that the Jackets were losing offensive linemen Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown to the portal in addition to the the upcoming loss of starting center Weston Franklin and starting right tackle Jordan Williams to graduation.





Rosinski was ranked as a 3-star (5.6) offensive tackle prospect out of Creekview High in the 2024 class and had eight total offers, including one from Georgia Tech, before ultimately choosing UNC. He said being close to home and having family ties to the Jackets' program was a big part of the decision to transfer there.





"Being close to home is definitely something I am factoring into my decision. My dad went to GT, and I grew up going to games," said Rosinski. "I have a lot of family and friends very close and that is a big deal.