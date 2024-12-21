Jackets get big pickup with commitment of interior DL Alexander

Georgia Tech picked up a big transfer portal commitment in more ways than one on Saturday afternoon as former UCF defensive tackle Matthew Alexander pledged to the Jackets following three productive seasons with the Knights.





The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Alexander, who just completed his redshirt-junior season in 2024 with UCF and will have one season of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats, played in 12 games this past season with three starts and had 35 total tackles (17 solo) with four tackles-for-loss and one pass deflection. He had a 74.8 run defense grade according to PFF for this past season.





In all over the last three seasons at UCF following redshirting as a true freshman in 2021, Alexander has played in 39 games and has 60 total tackles (27 solo) with six tackles-for-loss, one sack and two pass deflections.





Alexander will provide some depth on the interior defensive line as the Jackets will lose Zeek Biggers, Makius Scott and Thomas Gore all to graduation after they were all among the two-deep at nose or tackle in 2024.





Alexander will be coming back closer to home to play for the Jackets as he was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) defensive tackle prospect out of Buford High in Buford, Georgia in the 2021 class. He had 30 reported offers before ultimately choosing UCF.