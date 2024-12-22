Jackets get another defensive portal commit from LB Jordan

Georgia Tech continued to fill out a strong transfer portal class on the defensive side of the ball with the commitment of linebacker Melvin Jordan IV on Sunday following Jordan spending three years at Oregon state to start his college career.





Jordan visited Georgia Tech on Friday and Saturday and made his announcement via social media on Sunday to become the Jackets seventh defensive addition in this portal cycle and second linebacker along with Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech). Jordan just completed his redshirt-sophomore season at Oregon State and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he arrives on The Flats.





The 5-foot-11, 215-pound inside linebacker had his most productive season to date in 2024 for the Beavers, finishing with 45 total tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and one pass deflected in 10 games played. That follows up a redshirt-freshman season in which he played in 13 games and had 22 total tackles (10 solo), four tackles-for-loss and one sack. He also played in three games as a true freshman while redshirting.





Jordan was ranked as a 4-star (5.8) inside linebacker prospect by Rivals out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Florida in the 2022 recruiting class. He had close to 20 reported offers, including multiple from SEC and ACC schools, before ultimately choosing Oregon State.