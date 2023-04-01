The versatile Gaston plays both ways for the Crusaders and he has over 60 career catches to go with his solid defensive numbers.

Georgia Tech added another piece of the 2024 class puzzle with the commitment of Pensacola Catholic defender Demontrae Gaston . Gaston could play linebacker or safety on the college level and the Jackets like him at both spots.

The three-star defender opened up about his recruiting process with the Yellow Jackets early on.

“At first, they offered my sophomore year in January, with the old staff, it was not a good relationship,” Gaston said. “With the new one, I know everyone, I have met everyone, and I have developed a relationship with all of them. It has been good so far.”

The decision for Gaston came down to Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

“I dropped them off the board; Georgia Tech is my No. 1,” Gaston shared. “I was most interested in them. I pulled the trigger and committed.”

Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer has been Gaston’s lead recruiter out of Atlanta. Playing linebacker under coach Sherrer in Andrew Thacker’s defense, Gaston will be all over the field once on campus.

“Coach Sherrer said I am very athletic,” Gaston stated. “He said he will move me around a lot. I will be in the box, on the outside, doing some blitzes, stunts, and stuff like that.”

The Yellow Jackets’ staff found out Gaston was headed their way as part of the 2024 class on Monday.

“I committed to coach Sherrer, then I told head coach Brent Key,” Gaston said. “Then it got around after that.”

Gaston shared coach Sherrer’s reaction to the verbal pledge.

“He was fired up, he was excited,” Gaston stated.

As for Gaston’s feelings in the moment, it was a lifelong dream realized.

“I was very excited,” Gaston said. “I have been dreaming about this moment since I was five years old. I am really excited about it.”

The addition of Gaston to the Yellow Jackets’ 2024 class is the fifth overall. The haul is highlighted by four-star in-state quarterback Jakhari Williams.