Jackets continue surge to signing day with DB Sessions' flip

Georgia Tech continued its hot stretch on the recruiting grounds on Wednesday as 3-star (5.5) cornerback Elgin Sessions flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Georgia Tech.





Sessions said there were multiple reasons he decided to make the decision to choose the Jackets instead of sticking with his original commitment to the Mountaineers.





"I think the education is a no brainer, but I also took a look at the depth chart there," said Sessions. "There's a lot of guys leaving, and I feel that I can show up and fill the shoes they left behind. Another factor was it being closer to home, and that I have family in ATL as well.





"I like the Grit that GT plays with! They take their opponent through all four quarters, no letting up! A game that comes to mind is the upset vs. Miami that really opened my eyes. The coaches are telling me that I fit their scheme and their program, and that I am a ‘Tech Man!'"





Sessions becomes the 24th commitment in the 2025 class for the Jackets, who currently sit at 19th in the Rivals team rankings and only behind Miami (seventh) for the top class in the ACC.





Sessions boasts double-digit offers from teams all over the country in either the Power 4 or Group of 5 conferences. He originally committed to West Virginia in June, but a late push by the Jackets' coaching staff, specifically defensive backs coach Cory Peoples, was enough to get the Dutch Fork (S.C.) corner to decide to flip to Georgia Tech with the early signing period approaching next week.





Sessions has had a packed last few weeks as his recruiting has heated up while his team at Dutch Fork is in the middle of a state playoff run as they get ready to host River Bluff in the SCHSL third round on Friday night. He said as busy and stressful as it has been, he's thankful to have the opportunity to still be playing high school football and have several schools interested in his skills on the next level.





"The last few weeks have been busy just trying to balance the recruiting, while also trying to win a 5A State Championship," said Sessions. "I’m extremely blessed to have these opportunities and grateful for all the coaches who have taken a chance on me and recruited me. I’m looking forward to have this process done a lot because now I can enjoy my last bit of high school football and just make plays."





Sessions is the third recruit to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech since Saturday, with four-star defensive back Tae Harris flipping to the Jackets from Clemson on Saturday and 3-star wide receiver Jordan Allen flipping to the Jackets from Louisville on Monday.





Sessions is also the fourth official defensive back commit in the 2025 class for Georgia Tech, joining Harris, Jayden Barr (3-star, 5.5) and Fenix Felton (3-star, 5.6). Dalen Penson (4-star, 5.8) is listed as a wide receiver but is also expected to play defensive back on The Flats.





Sessions said the Georgia Tech fans should expect a player that isn't afraid to use his skills as a defensive back in the passing game but also be physical enough to make an impact in the running game and a solid person off the field.





"The fans should expect a DB that will bring physicality to the run, and a DB that can be put to the test and hold their own in Man to Man," said Sessions. "Aside from football, just a kid with southern hospitality that can get along with anybody and respectful young man."





Sessions said he plans to sign with Georgia Tech on Dec. 4 on the first day of the early signing period.

