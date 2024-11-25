Jackets complete flip of talented receiver Allen to add to 2025 class

Three-star 2025 wide receiver prospect Jordan Allen committed to Louisville last April, but an offer from in-state school Georgia Tech in October gave the Buford senior a lot to think about over the last several weeks and eventually led the way to him flipping his commitment to the Jackets on Monday.





Allen, who is ranked as a 5.7 3-star by Rivals, made the commitment flip from the Cardinals to the Yellow Jackets official with an announcement via social media. While he said Louisville was a great option for him, the whole package with Georgia Tech was something he just couldn't pass up.





"Tech is a program on the rise! Glad to be an addition to an elite recruiting class with big time players that can make an impact on the field," Allen told JOL in an exclusive interview leading up to the flip. "Love being around great competitors that can make me better as well as me making them better. I love the offense and the way Coach (Buster) Faulkner uses his receivers. Guys similar to my build and play style are having success in the offense. Players like Eric (Singleton) and Malik (Rutherford) are vital pieces to the offense. While on my official visit, there were discussions about what my contribution to the offense would look like. They see me playing that Malik Rutherford type of role. I can truly thrive in the offense. It fits me very well!"





Allen gives the Jackets its 23rd member of the 2025 class and third wide receiver in the class along with Cartersville's Jamauri Brice (3-star, 5.6) and Cal Faulkner (3-star, 5.5). Dalen Penson (4-star, 5.8) is also listed on Rivals as a wide receiver but is expected to play defensive back on The Flats.





Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight, who is in his first year at the school, has done a good job finding the right pieces to add to the position group room, and Allen said the way McKnight recruited him and built up their relationship was a key part of his decision to flip to the Jackets as well.





"My relationship with Coach McKnight definitely played a key role in my decision," said Allen. "Got a chance to spend much time together on my OV (for the Miami game). He’s really been on me heavily since he offered in October. We have either texted or spoke on the phone every day for the past three weeks. We have built a strong relationship and he has made me feel very much wanted. I trust and believe that he will greatly develop me as a player."





Allen said that he has faith in what head coach Brent Key is doing and what kind of coach he is while also saying that the Georgia Tech education was important to the decision along with the chance to play close to home in Atlanta.





"Education part of it speaks for itself. GT is an elite school that opens up many opportunities for life after football. A tech degree holds power and I believe the schooling will shape me into a great adult," said Allen. "Coach Key is great! Met with him on my OV. Great coach that has the respect of his players. Very personable and likable coach. I am excited to suit up for him next year.





"Lastly, the location! Just being able to play for the hometown team. Family and friends being able to come support me at my games. Ability to come home quickly is a big pro."





Allen said there were a lot of other connections to the Georgia Tech program for him, including Georgia Tech defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who won multiple state titles while serving as head coach at Buford a few years ago. He also mentioned David Snell, who previously coached at Buford and now leads the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program at Georgia Tech.





Another name that will be familiar to Georgia Tech fans is Buford receivers coach Kyle Manley, who was a quarterback for the Jackets during the same time Calvin Johnson played on The Flats. Allen said he already knows several of Georgia Tech's current players, including Singleton, DJ Moore, Chad Alexander, Kyle Efford, Trelain Maddox, Kaleb Edwards and Aaron Philo.





Allen also gave some information about what kind of player and person he is for Georgia Tech fans that might not know him very well yet.





"I am a very competitive and hard-working person. Very humble, but confident in my abilities," said Allen. "I think I am a very fun player to watch. Speed is a big part of my game. My shiftiness and explosiveness shows on the field as well. Route running is something I take pride in. I have reliable hands. My run after catch is elite. I love getting the ball in space and creating big plays. And I am a student of the game. I understand coverages, leverage of the DBs, finding windows in zone and knowing how to beat defenders in man.





"I’m a very chill guy off the field," added Allen. "I don’t really do too much outside of football. Love spending time with my family. Like watching movies, listening to music and working out."





Allen is currently in the middle of a state playoff run as Buford is currently 11-1 and coming off a 42-7 home win over Lowndes in the Class AAAAAA second round. The Wolves will next host North Gwinnett in the Elite Eight on Friday. While his focus is on trying to secure another state title for the tradition-rich history at Buford, Allen said he's looking forward to his future at Georgia Tech and others should get ready for the Jackets to continue to elevate themselves in years to come under Brent Key.





"I am a strong believer in Coach Key and the success in years to come," said Allen. "People should definitely be on the lookout for an ACC championship soon! Bright future ahead!"





Allen is another important piece of the puzzle for the 2025 recruiting class as Key and his staff try to polish off one of the top classes in the last two decades for Georgia Tech with the early signing period set to open on Dec. 4. The Jackets currently rank 19th in the 2025 Rivals team rankings and have the second highest-rated class in the ACC, trailing only Miami, which ranks seventh.