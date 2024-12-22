Jackets add special teams weapon with long snapper Whiting

Georgia Tech has added several players on the both offensive side and defensive side of the ball through the portal in recent days, but on Sunday night the Jackets picked up their first special teams commitment of the cycle with the addition of long snapper Luke Whiting.





Whiting, who announced his pledge to the Jackets via social media, just recently wrapped up his redshirt-freshman season at Florida Atlantic which followed his freshman season at Idaho State in which he appeared in four games and redshirted.





"I'm fired up to be a part of a historic program," said Whiting when speaking to JOL on Sunday night.





The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Whiting was ranked as a five-star snapper by Rubio Long Snapping in the 2023 class out of Olympus High School in Holladay, Utah and among the top 30 in the country at the position in his class before choosing to start his college career at Idaho State.





Whiting said that the connection he felt with head coach Brent Key and the entire Georgia Tech coaching staff when he visited went a long way in making his decision an easy one.





"I chose Georgia Tech because I love the culture that Coach Key is building," said Whiting. "When I talked with him he showed more attention to detail to long snapping than any coach I’ve seen, going into the little details. I love the energy of all the staff and they are all great guys.





"Don’t think there is a better program in the country I could’ve gone too. As soon as I got on campus I knew I needed to come here."