GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the VMI blowout

Georgia Tech righted the ship against VMI with an easy 59-7 win over the Keydets, featuring a shortened 10-minute clock in the second half and no points against the first and second-team defense.

The Jackets posted an overall PFF score of 91.6 in the win with a 90.5 defensive grade, a 92.4 passing grade, and a 94.1 run defense grade. It was the highest overall PFF performance since the win over Kennesaw State in 2021 (92.7) and the best defensive grade since the Bowling Green game in 2018 (87.6). That Bowling Green game was the highest PFF grade against an FBS opponent and the Tech's best ACC performance in the PFF era also happened during the 2018 season at Louisville with an 87.6 overall grade. The Jackets travel to Louisville this coming weekend for ACC game #3.

Here is a look at the numbers and some performance data from our friends at PFF College.