Georgia Tech's defense after a rough outing against Syracuse played well enough to win the game, but Tech's offense was not consistent and couldn't run the ball and the offense and special teams gave up 17 points including a special teams and defensive touchdown off miscues.

The PFF numbers illustrate what a struggle it was for the Jackets as they fell 31-19 at Louisville on Saturday afternoon.

Here is a look at the numbers and some performance data from our friends at PFF College.