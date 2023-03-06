Fox is no stranger to the GT campus, or to the fans, but his Sunday visit left him with a feeling that things are changing on The Flats.

Fans of the program are hoping that will help pave the way for a realistic path for the program to land someone like Rivals250 ATH Kylan Fox , who visited on Sunday.

With several players from the school on the roster heading into the 2023 season, many would call the school a pipeline for Georgia Tech.

"The visit was a good one," said Fox shortly after leaving campus on Sunday. "I got the chance to meet with the new offensive staff, talked a lot with head coach Brent Key, and went over a lot of film. The offensive staff and I got along very well, we had some great conversations. They see me as a perfect fit for their new offense; they are looking to find someone that can be a mis-match nightmare on corners, safeties, and linebackers and believe I am that person for them in this class."

Fox has spent a ton of time around the program the last several years, as he has been a national recruit for what feels like a half a decade. On Sunday, he was able to really sit down with his potential future head coach, Brent Key. He liked what he heard.

"I'd say that was probably my favorite part of the visit, talking to him," he said. "His main message is that he wants to build this program around guys from Georgia that like to be close to home and put on for their city. He is going to change the program around, and wants to do it immediately, but it is going to take the right people in the building and on the field to do that."

Key's message resonated with Fox and his family.

"I would love to stay in Georgia, if in the end that is what is best for me. Georgia Tech is in a good position with me right now. I'm excited to just see what this next season has in store for them, and to see the relationship continue to grow between myself and the offensive coaching staff."

Fox will be back on the Georgia Tech campus later this month once Key's first set of spring practices get underway. He's excited to see the new offense in-person.

"I'll be there next week at some point. I'll be watching the way they use the TE, and how it is going to impact the rest of the offense."

Fox plans to narrow things down further after his spring tour, with stops at Miami, UCF, and several others.