JacketsOnline - Grayson LB Sebastian Sagar chooses GT over Miami, BC, others

The Grayson pipeline for Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech strikes again.

Well, kinda.

Recent transfer Sebastian Sagar, a linebacker originally from Brooklyn, New York, received an offer late last week from Geoff Collins himself.

He nearly committed on the spot.

Instead, he opted to announce his decision on Monday night, officially choosing the Yellow Jackets over Miami and several others.

Sagar becomes the second linebacker to join the class, a unit that could still add more, depending on how things play out.

He caught up with JOL to detail his decision.