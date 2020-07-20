JacketsOnline - Grayson LB Sebastian Sagar chooses GT over Miami, BC, others

Grayson LB Sebastian Sagar chooses GT over Miami, BC, others
The Grayson pipeline for Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech strikes again.
Well, kinda.
Recent transfer Sebastian Sagar, a linebacker originally from Brooklyn, New York, received an offer late last week from Geoff Collins himself.
He nearly committed on the spot.
Instead, he opted to announce his decision on Monday night, officially choosing the Yellow Jackets over Miami and several others.
Sagar becomes the second linebacker to join the class, a unit that could still add more, depending on how things play out.
He caught up with JOL to detail his decision.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON WHEN HE KNEW HE WAS GOING TO COMMIT: "I knew that unless something absolutely crazy happened that next day, that Georgia Tech was going to be the pick. Words couldn't describe how happy I am to be committed to Georgia Tech. My family and I, we're all in."
OTHER SCHOOLS THAT WERE BEING CONSIDERED: "Miami was the one that was recruiting me hard. Them and Boston College, and there were some others that had some strings tied to their offers. It was like a 'we offer you, you commit on the spot' type of thing. In the end nothing beat the feeling I got from my conversation with Geoff Collins, and the vibe I got from GT.
It doesn't seem like just business and football, the way it does at other schools. With Miami, yeah you get the Transfer Portal U feel, but at Georgia Tech, you get the home feel."
TRANSITION TO GRAYSON: "Started practicing with them two weeks ago. I love it here (at Grayson) It is a great fit, and it is really good for me to be around guys like Carlos, Noah, Phil, Jamal, Vic, and the whole Grayson crew."
*** Follow us on Twitter: @RivalsJohnson @KellyQuinlan @JacketsOnline***
*** Like us on Facebook***