Gibson loves his Georgia Tech official visit, nearing a decision
Four-star offensive lineman Tyler Gibson had one of the shorter travels for his Georgia Tech official visit out of the large group the Jackets staff hosted, but just because he was close to home didn't change how impressed Gibson was by his time on the Flats. JOL caught up with the Johns Creek HS standout after his visit to get his impressions on the trip and an updated timeline on his decision.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news