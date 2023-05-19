A skilled combo forward who can dribble, pass and shoot it, Ndongo is a solid vertical athlete who can score from just about anywhere on the floor. His ball handling skills allow Ndongo to grab a rebound and push it in transition with either hand. A three-level scorer, Ndongo has range out to 20-feet. He will challenge shots, is a capable rebounder and will fly-in from the perimeter for putbacks. He will need to get stronger but we like his potential and believe that Ndongo has a high ceiling.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pounder originally committed to Rutgers in January but reopened his recruitment on April 27. Just over a week later Rutgers assistant Karl Hobbs joined the Yellow Jackets staff. Hobbs was Rutgers’ lead recruiter for Ndongo so it is not too surprising that the No. 29 ranked power forward in the 2023 class and No. 130 overall prospect in the class is now a Yellow Jacket.



