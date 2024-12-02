Georgia Tech receiver Blackburn headed to transfer portal

Georgia Tech wide receiver Leo Blackburn announced today that he has entered the transfer portal.





Blackburn, a redshirt-junior, will have two years of eligibility remaining when he finds his next program.





Blackburn was rated as a four-star (5.8) tight end prospect coming out of high school at Westlake in Atlanta and as the No. 20 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 14 tight end overall in the class of 2021.





His career has been sidetracked by multiple injuries while on The Flats, including a knee injury in fall camp that cost him his entire true freshman season, an injury in fall camp that cost him the first five games of his redshirt-freshman season in 2022 and another knee injury sustained in spring practice that cost him the entire 2023 season.





The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has played in 17 games (one start) in his career and has six total receptions, 105 total yards and two touchdowns. He has seen action in 10 games in 2024 but only had one reception, which was a 24-yard touchdown catch against VMI back in September.