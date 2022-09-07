ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football players had to rest quickly after a long Monday night game against Clemson. The Jackets returned to the practice field on Wednesday for a quick turnaround before Western Carolina returns to the Flats for the first time since 2011. Tech's head coach Geoff Collins played for the Catamounts from 1989 to 1992 and he played in this game twice for Western Carolina.

Tech will face off against WCU head coach Kerwin Bell who was the offensive coordinator for USF when the Jackets beat the Bulls in 2019 holding Bell's offense to just 10 points. The Catamounts scored 52 points and had 616 yards of total offense in their season-opening win over Charleston Southern. Collins said he was impressed with what he saw from Western Carolina's offense on tape.

"We have a tremendous amount of respect for their coaching staff and players," Collins said of WCU. "Once you see them play, they've got really good players across the board and we have a very big challenge in a short amount of time to get everything ready to play at a high level on Saturday night."

