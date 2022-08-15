Georgia Tech Practice Notes and Quotes 8/15

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football began the final week of Fall Camp 2022 on Monday with a two-hour session in shells in some of the best weather of August so far. It was a cool and sunny morning on Rose Bowl Field and that led to a spirited practice. After practice, offensive line coach Brent Key and two of his linemen, guard Pierce Quick, and center Weston Franklin spoke to the media.

Key has been rotating offensive linemen throughout camp with the first group on offense and he said that is more of a function of depth than concern in finding his five best options.

"This year with us having a little more depth. We're lucky to be in that situation that we can do that and it's not always rolling guys to see who's gonna be that that first five guys out there or what position they're going to be in a lot of times it's within practice trying to see who plays well next to each other and then also getting guys experienced playing next to each other," Key said. "So if a guy might be rolling with the second group one day, maybe it's because he's playing next to him in that grouping that day that are trying to get baked reps and have them getting used to that guy to the right and the left of them so it's kind of a two-fold situation there with getting with rolling guys."

The center position appears to be settled with Franklin there and Jordan Williams is expected to start at left or right tackle, but the other tackle spot and both guard spots are open. The tackle rotation has Corey Robinson II (transfer from Kansas), Jakiah Leftwich, and Wing Green all working to earn that other starting spot while the guard spot has Quick an Alabama transfer, Paul Tchio a Clemson transfer, returning part-time starter last year Paula Vaipulu and walk-on Joe Fusile in a four-man race for two starting spots. Key said that with the competition at guard and tackle, depth has finally been established where he feels comfortable playing more than just his starters in a game situation for the first time since he came back to the Flats.

"Hopefully we're at the point now where we can create some depth and it's true playing depth where you get into the season and you have an opportunity to play six, seven, or eight guys out there on the field and it's not the first time they've played next to each other," he said.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT GT'S OL AND FOR PRACTICE NOTES