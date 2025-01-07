Georgia Tech hoops falters offensively in 62-55 loss at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY—Georgia Tech came into the JMA Wireless Dome riding a three-game winning streak but finished the day with a 62-55 loss to Syracuse. Both teams struggled in the first half, and their play didn’t improve much in the second half either. Tech fell to 8-8 on the year and 2-3 in ACC play while the Orange improved to 7-8 and 1-3 in league play notching their first league victory on Tuesday night.

Tech’s offense which head coach Damon Stoudamire emphasizes ball movement was held to 36.4 percent shooting and just eight assists on 24 made field goals.

"We had eight assists, we've got to be better in that area. To me, it came down to dribble, dribble, dribble, and we passed up some shots and got a little gunshy. We've got to do a better job of figuring out the game and letting the game settle into the flow when things aren't going your way," Stoudamire said. "Guys have to figure out how to get other guys an easy shot and settle us down on the floor. Those are the things you have to learn and this was our first true road game, but that is no excuse because we don't play every conference game at home."

The Jackets' lone bright spot offensively was guard Lance Terry, who had 18 points and was 3-8 from three, making three of the four three-pointers Tech made on 21 shots from three.

Free throws also were an issue for the Jackets with Baye Ndongo, Ryan Mutombo and freshman Jaeden Mustaf each missing and-one free throws and the Jackets shooting a woeful 3-11 from the charity stripe.

“We just have to get back at it, especially me,” Terry said. “I’ve struggled the past two games and I missed the first one of this game, but we just have to keep shooting them and keep working at them and we just really have to settle down when the game gets kind of intense.”

Naithan George was the only other Jacket in double figures with 13 points but he was 6-15 shooting and 1-7 from three while having five of the eight assists in the game. Javian McCollum and Duncan Powell who combined for 73 points off the Tech bench over the last two ACC games had just eight total points with McCollum going 3-13 shooting and 0-4 from three.

Syracuse guard JJ Starling led the Orange with 21 points and five rebounds, but he also had four of the Orange's 18 turnovers. Center Eddie Lampkin had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds including five offensive boards. The Orange had 10 second-chance points to Tech's 7. Chris Bell was big down the stretch for Cuse as well with 13 points and a pair of free throws and a jumper to help close out the win.

A dreadful first half for both teams saw a 25-24 score at the break highlighted by 10 Syracuse turnovers, eight by the Jackets and Tech shooting under 30 percent 29.7 for the half while the Orange were slightly better at 36.7 percent.

"We came out a little antsy in the first half. We turned it over when we got into transition and that kind of stopped us from getting our flow and getting our feel for the game pretty early on," Terry said of the slow start.

Tech will aim to get their first road win of the year at SMU on Saturday afternoon.