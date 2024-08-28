Georgia Tech and Georgia State will do battle on Saturday night under the lights of Bobby Dodd Stadium, and on top of the schools being less than two miles apart, there are a ton of other connections between the programs.





Here is a look at the links on both sides:





Georgia Tech

-Wide receivers coach Trent McKnight was on staff at Georgia State from 2017-2023, serving as wide receivers coach from 2017-2021 and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2022-2023.





-Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples was on staff at Georgia State from 2020-2023, serving as cornerbacks coach from 2020-2021 and as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator from 2022-2023.





Georgia State

-Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney worked as an assistant to the head coach at Georgia Tech in 2022.





-Defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer was linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator before being elevated to defensive coordinator in October during his one year on staff at Georgia Tech in 2023.





-Assistant offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour is the brother of former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Anree Saint-Amour (2015-2018).





-Defensive analyst Dax Bishop worked as a support staff member at Georgia Tech from 2022 through early 2024.





-Director of player development and community engagement Rod Rook-Chungong played at Georgia Tech from 2014-2016 as a defensive lineman.





-Graduate assistant TaQuon Marshall was a quarterback at Georgia Tech from 2015-2018





-Quarterback Zach Gibson spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Georgia Tech after transferring from Akron. He played in six games in 2022, including three starts.





-Safety Kenyatta Watson II spent three seasons at Georgia Tech from 2021-2023 after transferring from Texas. He played in nine games in 2023, 10 in 2022 and six in 2021, mostly as a reserve defensive back and on special teams.





Miscellaneous

-Former Georgia Tech player, assistant coach and most notably head coach Bill Curry served as Georgia State’s inaugural head coach when the Panthers started their program in 2010. Curry went on to serve three seasons with Georgia State from 2010-2012 with a combined record of 10-23 before retiring.



