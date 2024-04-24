Georgia Tech freshman forward Ibrahima Sacko will enter the transfer portal after playing one season with the Yellow Jackets. Sacko was one of several late commitments Damon Stoudamire took after taking over the Tech program last year and he played a role for the Jackets as a true freshman logging 11.3 minutes per game in 20 games, but he did not play in the final five games of the regular season as Tafara Gapare emerged at the forward spot. Noth both Sacko and Gapare are in the portal. Gapare is transferring to Maryland.

Sacko averaged 2.2 points per game and shot 47.8% from the field with his best performance coming at Notre Dame when he scored 13 points in 26 minutes off the bench.