Georgia Tech Football Scrimmage Notes and Quotes 8/13

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team practiced and scrimmaged on Saturday morning in Bobby Dodd Stadium in front of a crowd of season ticket holders and player and staff members' families. Third-year starting quarterback Jeff Sims put on a show for those in attendance and head coach Geoff Collins shared after the scrimmage that his maturing quarterback has been locked in so far in camp.

"Jeff Sims had a really good day. I thought he was on target, he moved the offense, his demeanor, his presence, his footwork, his reads, and his execution was at a really high level. Even when some plays were happening, it was into very tight coverage," Collins said.

Jeff Sims was roughly 13-18 passing for 225 yards with a TD pass and two rushing touchdowns in the scrimmage section.

He also led a long 99-yard drive for a score and that drive impressed Collins and the whole team per the coach

"I think that was great for everybody in the organization to see us just make really good decisions, moving the ball down the field and they weren't easy yards. They earned the entire drive," Collins said of the 99-yard drive.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE NOTES FROM SATURDAY