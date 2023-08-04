"I feel good about the progress we are making. I'm one of those guys that says it is really hard ever to say we've arrived. What I'm looking for is for us to be a little bit better each day and that is kind of the motto in our room to be disciplined and detailed in everything we do. We play with a sense of urgency, and play fast, but not in a hurry. I'm proud of the way the guys are approaching practice every day. They've been locked in in terms of our installs and I'm excited about all the guys in the room. The challenge is can we sustain that?"

The three vying for the job are Zach Pryon who started some games last year as a true freshman, Haynes King the Texas A&M transfer who was the Aggies' starting quarterback off and on last year and Zach Gibson who started several games last year for the Jackets including the upset win at UNC.

"Haynes King started a lot of games in the SEC and battled and he was challenged with some injuries but overcame those. I think his football IQ is off the charts and he is the son of a longtime high school football coach so it is really important to him. Zach Pyron came in last year and started games for us when he was just going to be the scout team quarterback and the guy won with his heart. I would never expect a freshman to know all the intricacies of playing successful football at a high level as a true freshman because the position is too hard, but what you saw on the field was his competitive character. Zach Gibson gets thrown into the battle and wins on the road at North Carolina and I was proud of the way he played and the way he played against Georgia so at the end of the day they are all a little different, but there are some similarities and toughness is one of those similarities," Weinke said of his QBs. "Haynes and Zach Pryon are going to be able to run a little better and I think Zach Gibson brings the ability to layer the football and has good touch and accuracy so they are all different and that is why this is fun."

