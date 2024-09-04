ATLANTA- Georgia Tech spent the majority of Wednesday in the Brock Indoor as head coach Brent Key wanted to create an environment similar to the JMA Wireless Dome when the Jackets play Syracuse on Saturday at noon. After practice a trio of players spoke to the media about how Tech's preparations are going for the Orange led by veteran corner Warren Burrell and receiver Chase Lane. Offensive tackle Jordan Brown made his first media appearance as well after making his first two career starts at left tackle in game one and two.





Brown ended spring ball with the third-string offensive line playing guard and tackle. Over the summer through hard work he was able to climb the depth chart and put himself in a position to start. Being healthy for the first time since he arrived in Atlanta also helped him get in that position.

​

"I would say getting healthier and gaining my confidence back was part of it," Brown said. "I was working out with Jay Will and Jared this summer, we really went at it this summer and I feel like I gained a lot of trust with the guys too showing my work ethic."





Brown has used the tutelage of veteran guard Joe Fusile to help him get comfortable playing on the line in games.





"Joe is a really experienced guy and he is one of the best communicators I've ever played around," Brown said. "He is always making sure you know the call and echoing the calls and pulling you aside and telling you what went through your mind here and there, so Joe has been really great for me. It helps having a guy like Joe making calls for you."





Through the first two games, Brown and last year's starting left tackle Corey Robinson II have been splitting reps and Brown said he expects that to continue as the season progresses.





"We are trading off every drive right now and I'm just ready for whenever my name is called," Brown said.





