ATLANTA- Georgia Tech returned to the practice field on Tuesday to start preparing for UCF following a disappointing shutout loss to Ole Miss last week. Jackets' head coach Geoff Collins spoke with the media after practice and fielded more questions about his status and ability to fix the issues that have led to the team being shut out in three of the last four P5 games they've played.

"We got outcoached and outplayed against a very good Ole Miss team. We got in Sunday, watched the film, made the corrections and now we have to move on to get ready to play a very good UCF team on the road," Collins said. "I'm disappointed in the way disappointed in the way we played and I am fully committed and invested every single day into getting it right."

When asked about people questioning his ability to lead the program and put the Jackets in the right direction, Collins said, "I have a tremendous amount of confidence based on demonstrated ability/ Has that show up yet while we've been here, it has not. Do I have faith and belief in the process that we are doing? Absolutely. Do I have faith and belief in the young men in that locker room that we've recruited and that we've developed to be able to take the next step? Absolutely, 100 percent."

