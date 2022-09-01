Sims had a very memorable opening game last year against Northern Illinois where he started slow and ended up getting injured early in the game knocking him out of the lineup for several weeks. He said he has put the struggles in the season opener or the success he had against FSU in 2020's opener out of his mind.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech returned the field on Thursday after an off day on Wednesday to continue the ramp-up for #4 Clemson on Monday night. After practice, quarterback Jeff Sims , center Weston Franklin, and linebacker Ayinde Eley spoke to the media about where the team is at going into the game on Labor Day.

"Really I am just focused on executing the offense and going out there and doing what you got to do to win," Sims said. "I don't really think about last year like that just because it didn't go the way I wanted it to go. You have to put that in the past and look forward to the future."

Going into the season opener Sims said the team confidence level is the highest it has been during his three seasons on the Flats.

"We're definitely more confident than we've ever been," he said. "That's just because we bought into each other as a team. Everybody has full trust in each other. We're gonna go out there we're gonna play for each other."

