ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football has just two days of fall camp left after wrapping up practice on Thursday with a shorter two-hour session in shells. The Jackets will scrimmage on Saturday to end fall camp and Tech will begin preparations for Florida State next with a ten-day window before the team arrives in Ireland.

After practice defensive backs coach Cory Peoples spoke to the media with several defensive backs including Tennessee transfer cornerback Warren Burrell who spoke for the first time since joining the program in January from the portal. Veteran safety LaMiles Brooks and corner Ahmari Harvey rounded out the media session.

​Peoples said the final scrimmage on Saturday will help set the depth chart in the secondary where the Jackets have several new players aiming to fill roles after head coach Brent Key overhauled the unit following a subpar 2023 season defensively.

"We are going to kind of finalize it Saturday after the final scrimmage of the fall and we will get more into our two-deep and we kind of got a thought process, but we will let it play out on Saturday," Peoples said of the two-deep situation.

Tech has three players with significant starting experience back at the cornerback spot between Harvey and Rodney Shelley who are back from last year and the addition of Burrell from Tennessee as well as Illinois transfer Zachary Tobe who started three games last year in the Big Ten.

Peoples has been pleased with how Burrell who came in January has developed over the last eight months.

"We have a lot of great depth at the cornerback position. (Warren) is grown and he has made a lot of plays for us so far this spring. He is a long, rangy, and smart guy who understands the game with a great I.Q., Warren is doing well," he said.

Shelley gives them position flexibility at the nickel spot as well and he is being mixed in with Omar Daniels who was the primary backup nickel a year ago and Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs.

"Omar is doing pretty good (at nickel), you've got Shelley doing well there as well and Syeed Gibbs as well. All three of them can play the nickel spot and the good thing about those guys is they are swing guys who can go play some safety in some packages and play corner," he said. "Those three guys can all do multiple things for us at the DB positions."

The safety spots at the top are clear with Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee as returning starters and then sophomores Taye Seymore and D.J. Moore both having a spring of experience in the defense behind those two. Tech also added Cincinnati redshirt freshman transfer Jayden Davis to help bolster competition at the safety spot for 2024.

