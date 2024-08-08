PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVzZSM0czNERaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/8 DB day

Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples and his group were the focus on Thursday's media avail
Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples and his group were the focus on Thursday's media avail (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football has just two days of fall camp left after wrapping up practice on Thursday with a shorter two-hour session in shells. The Jackets will scrimmage on Saturday to end fall camp and Tech will begin preparations for Florida State next with a ten-day window before the team arrives in Ireland.

After practice defensive backs coach Cory Peoples spoke to the media with several defensive backs including Tennessee transfer cornerback Warren Burrell who spoke for the first time since joining the program in January from the portal. Veteran safety LaMiles Brooks and corner Ahmari Harvey rounded out the media session.

​Peoples said the final scrimmage on Saturday will help set the depth chart in the secondary where the Jackets have several new players aiming to fill roles after head coach Brent Key overhauled the unit following a subpar 2023 season defensively.

"We are going to kind of finalize it Saturday after the final scrimmage of the fall and we will get more into our two-deep and we kind of got a thought process, but we will let it play out on Saturday," Peoples said of the two-deep situation.

Tech has three players with significant starting experience back at the cornerback spot between Harvey and Rodney Shelley who are back from last year and the addition of Burrell from Tennessee as well as Illinois transfer Zachary Tobe who started three games last year in the Big Ten.

Peoples has been pleased with how Burrell who came in January has developed over the last eight months.

"We have a lot of great depth at the cornerback position. (Warren) is grown and he has made a lot of plays for us so far this spring. He is a long, rangy, and smart guy who understands the game with a great I.Q., Warren is doing well," he said.

Shelley gives them position flexibility at the nickel spot as well and he is being mixed in with Omar Daniels who was the primary backup nickel a year ago and Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs.

"Omar is doing pretty good (at nickel), you've got Shelley doing well there as well and Syeed Gibbs as well. All three of them can play the nickel spot and the good thing about those guys is they are swing guys who can go play some safety in some packages and play corner," he said. "Those three guys can all do multiple things for us at the DB positions."

The safety spots at the top are clear with Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee as returning starters and then sophomores Taye Seymore and D.J. Moore both having a spring of experience in the defense behind those two. Tech also added Cincinnati redshirt freshman transfer Jayden Davis to help bolster competition at the safety spot for 2024.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THURSDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2dlb3JnaWF0ZWNoLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9nZW9yZ2lhLXRlY2gtZm9vdGJhbGwtcHJhY3RpY2Utbm90 ZXMtYW5kLXF1b3Rlcy04LTgtZGItZGF5IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZnZW9yZ2lhdGVjaC5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmdlb3JnaWEtdGVjaC1mb290YmFsbC1wcmFjdGlj ZS1ub3Rlcy1hbmQtcXVvdGVzLTgtOC1kYi1kYXkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA5OSZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=