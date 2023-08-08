Georgia Tech football continued padded practice on Tuesday with another two-hour-plus session as head coach Brent Key aims to instill toughness in his team with afternoon work. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer and a pair of his older linebackers, Trenilyas Tatum and transfer Paul Moala (Notre Dame/Idaho) spoke to the media following practice.

Tatum and Moala are two of the candidates to replace the production of current NFL linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas who were two of the most productive linebackers in all of college football in 2022. Sherrer said the one thing his group does have is some depth and numbers something that has been in short supply at the linebacker position the last four or five years on the Flats.

"(The depth) has been really good because as we get out there they are working through and trying to learn techniques or whatever and if it is not right we will fire them and put the other guy in there so it creates that competition which obviously makes people better," Sherrer said. "It has been good to have them all out there.

Only three linebackers return for last season with Tatum who was the third linebacker and in the rotation back plus Tyson Meiguez and Kyle Efford who played some on special teams back. Moala joins transfers Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White (Texas A&M) as new veteran faces along with walk-on Austin Dean (Rutgers) who was with the program in the spring. Freshmen Ashton Heflin enrolled early and went through spring ball with Sherrer and the Jackets added Nacari Ashley and Jacob Cruz to the mix this summer as true freshmen giving the Jackets a deeper linebacker room.

Sherrer expects to have a better feel for his group and what the rotation will look like after the first scrimmage this Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

"I think you really don't get a true assessment until at least the first scrimmage where it is more full contact. We do a lot of thud and tag off and things like that to protect both sides of the ball. So there are plays (you see in practice) where you go I think he would make it or I'm not sure. You definitely know if they make it in a scrimmage. Sometimes we will hold our complete reservation on our decision or thought process until we get past that."

