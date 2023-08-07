Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/7
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football entered the padded practice phase of spring ball on Monday with a full pads practice ahead of bad weather in the Atlanta area on Monday night. Following a two-plus hour session on the field, head coach Brent Key spoke to the media giving updates on some injuries and how the team looks through the first six practices.
Veteran tight end Brett Seither who transferred from Georgia in the winter has been limited to non-contact through camp so far and freshman receiver Bailey Stockton both were back in action on Monday per Key.
"We've got a couple of guys making their way back. Bailey Stockton and Brett Seither are still limited right now but are able to get in some 7-on-7 reps and individuals so it was good to see those guys back out there and see some more weapons on the offensive side," Key said.
Overall, the injury bug has been kind to the Jackets according to the first-year head coach.
"We are staying healthy, just you know normal bumps and bruises and guys missing a few days here and there that are going to happen," he said. "That has allowed us to put in other guys and see where they are going to fit and create some depth and see who is ready to step up with a group, but so far nothing out of the ordinary for camp."
Staying off the ground is one of the mottos Key is preaching to his players in non-live drills throughout camp and he credits the focus on that for helping keep them healthy even with pads on.
"Today was the first day in full pads and we were so excited to get out there. Not a lot changes when you go full pads as opposed to just having shoulder pads on. You are constantly teaching guys to thud up in the front and tag off in the backend in good positions and stay off the ground. We are coaching a lot staying off the ground. To the kids and the coaches' credit they've done a good job of that because that is where guys end up getting hurt and losing time and player availability," he said.
The Jackets will continue amping up this week ahead of Saturday's first scrimmage in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Key said the team will scrimmage twice in fall camp both on Saturdays before they break for the start of school and move into Louisville prep for the season opener in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1.
