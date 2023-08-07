ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football entered the padded practice phase of spring ball on Monday with a full pads practice ahead of bad weather in the Atlanta area on Monday night. Following a two-plus hour session on the field, head coach Brent Key spoke to the media giving updates on some injuries and how the team looks through the first six practices.

Veteran tight end Brett Seither who transferred from Georgia in the winter has been limited to non-contact through camp so far and freshman receiver Bailey Stockton both were back in action on Monday per Key.

"We've got a couple of guys making their way back. Bailey Stockton and Brett Seither are still limited right now but are able to get in some 7-on-7 reps and individuals so it was good to see those guys back out there and see some more weapons on the offensive side," Key said.

Overall, the injury bug has been kind to the Jackets according to the first-year head coach.

"We are staying healthy, just you know normal bumps and bruises and guys missing a few days here and there that are going to happen," he said. "That has allowed us to put in other guys and see where they are going to fit and create some depth and see who is ready to step up with a group, but so far nothing out of the ordinary for camp."