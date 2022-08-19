Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/19

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football spent Friday preparing for the big Saturday scrimmage in Boddy Dodd Stadium with a typical game week Friday session. The players in just shorts and jerseys practiced for just under two hours simulating various aspects of game day scenarios in the stadium. Saturday's scrimmage ends Fall Camp 2022 and is usually the point at which head coach Geoff Collins and his staff set the depth chart/ATL chart and transition to full game planning for the season opener against Clemson in two weeks. Players on the bubble between the scout team and the two-deep will use the scrimmage on Saturday to compete and position for rotation spots while starters will aim to hold off their competition.

"I think you can see a noticeable difference from spring to now. A lot of learning in the spring trying to get comfortable with the offense. Anytime that happens, typically with a quarterback. You physically slow down right because you're thinking so much. I think what happened over the course of spring through the summer where Jeff did an unbelievable job of showing leadership and running the summer program. All of those things are paying dividends. Now, as we go into camp, listen the hay is never in the barn right? We're always working. We obviously still have a lot of work to do, but I'm really excited about the progress the quarterbacks have made specifically Jeff, just in terms of having a better understanding of what we're trying to do, which allows him to play faster. He's processing information faster, and throwing the ball as good as I've seen him throw it so feel good about where he's at. He knows he still needs to continue to work and we're moving in the right direction," Weinke said.

Along with Sims' development, Gibson has improved as well from the spring to fall camp and Weinke broke down his quarterback room and where things stand heading into game prep.

"It's always a work in progress. So we've got guys that are working hard every day. As you go through camp you rotate these guys we're always evaluating them on every throw they make, every decision they make, and the guys have done a good job. So as we move forward and get closer in preparation for the game, you've got to try to solidify a backup guy," Weinke said. "Clearly Jeff is our guy and we are rallying around him. Zack Gibson has done a nice job in terms of going from the spring now into fall camp and better understanding and is a very accurate passer. So I think he's done a good job being productive throughout the course of camp. Again, he still needs a lot of improvement in some areas, but then you got Zach Pyron and Tyson (Phommachanh) who obviously came from Clemson and who is still learning the system. We'll continue to evaluate them on a daily basis but feel good about where we're at right now with Jeff and Zach (Gibson)."

