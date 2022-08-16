Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/16

ATLANTA- Mother Nature was again kind to the Georgia Tech football team on Tuesday as Fall Camp 2022 continued on Rose Bowl Field in the morning. Cooler than normal temperatures and the presence of the ACC Network led to an exciting session in full pads. The ACC Network was in town filming their Campus Takeover segment including interviewing head coach Geoff Collins and players like quarterback Jeff Sims during practice for brief segments as well as documenting the day.

After practice, all attention turned to the defensive backs as assistant coach Travares Tillman spoke about his group along with a trio of his current players, Derrik Allen, Kaleb Edwards, and Kenan Johnson.

Communication has been a buzzword for this group since the move was made to bring Tillman in to replace two separate defensive back coaches. Tillman said that communication is something they have to work on every day in practice to play as a unit.

"I think they're doing a really good job so far," Tillman said of the communication and progress of his defensive backs. "There's always work to do. But I think we are. We're ahead of schedule. I think we are a schedule where we are, but like I said, we still got some work to do and I'm just trying to piece that secondary together so I'm still working on that."