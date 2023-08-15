ATLANTA- Bad weather rolled while Georgia Tech football went through practice on Tuesday. Head coach Brent Key opted to move his team indoors for the majority of practice. Afterward, offensive line coach Geep Wade and a trio of his linemen spoke to the media about fall camp.

Finding depth on the offensive line has been a major topic of fall camp. The center position is an area where the Jackets lack game experience behind presumptive starter Weston Franklin. Wade said they are trying out several players including true freshman Gabe Fortson and redshirt freshman Brandon Best. Both are competing for the number two center spot along with a surprise name.

"Weston has kind of been the main show for the last year playing as a young kid and he has really progressed. He is a kid who has really worked himself into what he has become through our weight program and through our offseason program," Wade said. "Behind him last spring, Brandon Best, we gave him a shot there and we told him some things he had to do over the summer to continue to progress to where we thought he needed to be at this level to win and he did it. Gabe Fortson has come in and for a freshman, I'm really proud of where he is at. He missed practice today with an illness, but he has really progressed. Then we are working Joe Fusile a little bit so we have a bunch of different combinations and as a staff, we have to get it honed in the next four or five days before next week starts."

