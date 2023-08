ATLANTA- After a day off, Georgia Tech football return to action on Monday with a two-hour practice on a scorching Rose Bowl Practice Field. Defensive line coach Marco Coleman and a trio of his linemen spoke to the media after practice.

Coleman is back at Tech after a year away from the program at Michigan State and he is still working on teaching some techniques in camp so they are executed the way he wants them to be executed.

“It is still a work in progress even though I was gone for a year they learned some new techniques that were taught and the guys did a good job of doing those, but now we are doing things a little bit differently. So having those guys work and having the spring and getting it going and they are getting going now they are getting better and better and better and our goal is to get incrementally better every day,” Coleman said.

