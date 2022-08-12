Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/12

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football held the second straight day of fully padded practice on a rainy and cool Friday morning in Atlanta. The Jackets spent the morning continuing to adjust to full pads and the speed of practice with pads on as the acclimation period ended on Thursday. After practice, defensive line coaches Larry Knight and David Turner spoke with the media along with defensive end Kyle Kennard and defensive tackle Makius Scott recapping the first week of camp from their perspectives.

Turner said he has been pleased with his defensive tackle room as practice intensity has ramped up.

"I would say probably the last probably three days. I see the guys starting to make a bigger jump. They're understanding the techniques, understanding what we're asking them to do. Now that kind of focused in and honing in on particular skills, situations, those types of things so I'm pleased with where they are right now. I'm pleased with the group," Turner said of the defensive tackles.

