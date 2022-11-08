Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 11/8
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football under interim head coach Brent Key continued team preparations for the Miami game on Tuesday with a long practice session on the practice fields. After practice ended, Key spoke to the media about the state of his program heading into a key ACC Coastal game with Miami in the home finale of the 2022 season. Both the Canes and the Yellow Jackets sit at 4-5 on the season, but the Jackets are 3-3 in ACC play putting the team in third place in the division while Miami sits at 2-3 in league action.
Key said his team enjoyed the comeback win at Virginia Tech, but the players are aware of how dangerous and talented Miami's team is.
"We got back on Sunday to correct what we had to correct and enjoy it and then we had to move on and get ready to play a really good Miami football team," Key said. "It is on to the next one now and cannot have any sort of mental hangover from last week's game in the Miami game. They are really good and a really talented football team."
One area where Key wants to see improvement is red zone offense. The Jackets have scored just nine touchdowns in 31 red zone attempts this season while converting 12 field goals for a net loss of a possible 48 points assuming made PAT conversions. Tech ranks 129th in the country this season in red zone conversions at just 67.74% for last place in the P5. Overall the offense is 124th in scoring in the country as well above just three P5 teams, Iowa, Northwestern, and Colorado.
Key spoke about the process of looking at the red zone offense.
"The easy thing to say after the game is over is why did you make that call? I would have made this call and you can't live in a world like that," Key said. "We look at why did we stall out here. We look over the course of the last three or four games at what the most common occurrences are and how do you fix it or change it. Those are really the options. This is the plan once we get down there."
Key said the Jackets worked on red zone and third down offense during Tuesday's practice and that will be a focus on practice on Wednesday as well.