ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football under interim head coach Brent Key continued team preparations for the Miami game on Tuesday with a long practice session on the practice fields. After practice ended, Key spoke to the media about the state of his program heading into a key ACC Coastal game with Miami in the home finale of the 2022 season. Both the Canes and the Yellow Jackets sit at 4-5 on the season, but the Jackets are 3-3 in ACC play putting the team in third place in the division while Miami sits at 2-3 in league action.

Key said his team enjoyed the comeback win at Virginia Tech, but the players are aware of how dangerous and talented Miami's team is.

"We got back on Sunday to correct what we had to correct and enjoy it and then we had to move on and get ready to play a really good Miami football team," Key said. "It is on to the next one now and cannot have any sort of mental hangover from last week's game in the Miami game. They are really good and a really talented football team."